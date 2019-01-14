P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeMuscat HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
SIHC announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (MSM)
Date: 13 Jan 2019
Al Sharqia Inv. Holding announced its financial results for the period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to OMR 560 Mill and Earnings per share 0.006 Baizas against a Net Profit of OMR 530 Mill and Earnings per share 0.006 for same period of previous year.
More » Al Sharqia Inv. Holding SIHC    14 Jan 2019      0.086     0.000
Advertisement
More News of SIHC
SIHC announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (MSM) - 13 Jan 2019
SIHC appoints a new Board Member (MSM) - 09 Dec 2018
SIHC announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (MSM) - 14 Oct 2018
SIHC announces resignation of Deputy Chairman (MSM) - 26 Jul 2018
SIHC's AGM resolutions (MSM) - 31 Mar 2014
Resignation of SIHC's CEO (MSM) - 14 Nov 2013
SIHC replaces a BOD member (MSM) - 09 Oct 2013
SIHC's AGM and EGM resolutions (MSM) - 24 Apr 2013
SIHC calls for Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings on April 23, 2013 (MSM) - 09 Apr 2013
SIHC's AGM resolutions (MSM) - 25 Mar 2013
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2019 Orient Consulting Center