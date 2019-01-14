SIHC announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (MSM) Date: 13 Jan 2019 Al Sharqia Inv. Holding announced its financial results for the period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to OMR 560 Mill and Earnings per share 0.006 Baizas against a Net Profit of OMR 530 Mill and Earnings per share 0.006 for same period of previous year.