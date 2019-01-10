P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

OIFC appoints a Financial Officer (MSM)
Date: 09 Jan 2019
Oman Investment & Finance appointed Mr Vikas Beti as Financial Officer effective January 9, 2019.
More » Oman Investment & Finance OIFC    10 Jan 2019      0.086     0.002
OIFC announces financial results of nine months ended September 30, 2018 (MSM) - 15 Oct 2018
OIFC appoints a CEO (MSM) - 02 Aug 2018
OIFC holds a Board meeting on July 31, 2018 (MSM) - 19 Jul 2018
OIFC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (MSM) - 08 May 2016
OIFC holds its AGM and EGM on March 28, 2016 (MSM) - 13 Mar 2016
Results for the six-month period 2015 for OIFC (MSM) - 18 Oct 2015
Resignation of OIFC's BOD member (MSM) - 04 Aug 2014
Resignation of OIFC's CEO (MSM) - 10 Apr 2014
OIFC appoints two BOD members (MSM) - 05 Mar 2014
