BKSB announces results of General meeting (MSM)
Date: 19 Dec 2018
Sohar Bank announced results of General meeting held on December 18, 2018. Shareholders approved issuance of additional capital bonds through closed subscription at SAR 1,000 per bond.
More » Sohar Bank BKSB    20 Dec 2018      0.112     0.001
