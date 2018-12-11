P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Muscat
SIHC appoints a new Board Member (MSM)
Date: 09 Dec 2018
Al Sharqia Inv. Holding appointed Mrs.Fadwa Salim Al Fannah Al Araimi as Complementary Board Member to replace Mr. Ahmad Bin Ali Muhammad Al Araimi effective December 5, 2018.
Al Sharqia Inv. Holding SIHC    11 Dec 2018      0.091     0.000
