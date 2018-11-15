AAIT announces financial results of six months period ended September 30, 2018 (MSM) Date: 13 Nov 2018 Al Anwar Holding announced financial results of six months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Loss amounted to OMR 146 Thousand and Loss per share 1 Baizas against a Net Loss of OMR 1,004 Thousand and Loss per share 5 Baizas for same period last year.

