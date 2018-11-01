P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

OCOI announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (MSM)
Date: 29 Oct 2018
Oman Cement announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to OMR 6,237,602 against a Net Profit of OMR 7,646,934 for same period last year.
More » Oman Cement OCOI    01 Nov 2018      0.316     0.000
OCOI announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (MSM) - 29 Oct 2018
OCOI holds its AGM on March 20, 2016 (MSM) - 28 Feb 2016
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for OCOI (MSM) - 27 Oct 2015
OCOI announces results of General meeting (MSM) - 20 Mar 2014
OCOI announces financial results of 2013 (MSM) - 18 Feb 2014
OCOI replaces a BOD member (MSM) - 20 Aug 2013
OCOI's results of period ended on June 30, 2013 (MSM) - 30 Jul 2013
OCOI's AGM and EGM resolutions (MSM) - 14 Mar 2013
OCOI calls for its AGM and EGM on March 13, 2013 (MSM) - 24 Feb 2013
OCOI announces financial results of 2012 (MSM) - 13 Feb 2013
