ORDS announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (MSM)
Date: 15 Oct 2018
Ooredoo announced its financial results for the period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profits amounted to OMR 26.8 Mill against a Net Profit of OMR 23.1 Mill for same period last year.
More » Ooredoo ORDS    17 Oct 2018      0.536     0.000
More News of ORDS
ORDS announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (MSM) - 15 Oct 2018
ORDS announces resignation of CEO (MSM) - 12 Sep 2018
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for ORDS (MSM) - 29 Oct 2015
NWRS appoints a new CEO (MSM) - 23 Oct 2013
NWRS calls for a General Meeting (MSM) - 11 Mar 2013
NWRS recommends distribution of dividends for 2012 (MSM) - 21 Feb 2013
NWRS signs two insurance facilities agreements (MSM) - 19 Feb 2013
NWRS's results of financial year 2012 (MSM) - 28 Jan 2013
NWRS signs a new Finance Agreement (MSM) - 23 Jan 2013
NWRS appoints a new Board Member (MSM) - 30 Jul 2012
