KUWAIT
SAUDI
MUSCAT
QATAR
DUBAI
ABU DHABI
BAHRAIN
MARKET
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS
NEWS & CORP ACTIONS
COMPANY ANALYSIS
ASMA REPORTS
ASMA CHARTS
SIHC announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (MSM)
Date: 14 Oct 2018
Al Sharqia Inv. Holding announced its financial results for period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to OMR 530,827 against a Net Profit of OMR 631,026 for same period last year.
Al Sharqia Inv. Holding SIHC
15 Oct 2018
0.090
-0.003
More News of SIHC
SIHC announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (MSM)
- 14 Oct 2018
SIHC announces resignation of Deputy Chairman (MSM)
- 26 Jul 2018
SIHC's AGM resolutions (MSM)
- 31 Mar 2014
Resignation of SIHC's CEO (MSM)
- 14 Nov 2013
SIHC replaces a BOD member (MSM)
- 09 Oct 2013
SIHC's AGM and EGM resolutions (MSM)
- 24 Apr 2013
SIHC calls for Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings on April 23, 2013 (MSM)
- 09 Apr 2013
SIHC's AGM resolutions (MSM)
- 25 Mar 2013
SIHC calls for its AGM and EGM (MSM)
- 07 Mar 2013
SIHC's results for 2012 (MSM)
- 03 Mar 2013
Latest Company News
SIHC announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (MSM)
- 14 Oct 2018
AACT announces resignation of CEO (MSM)
- 10 Oct 2018
BKSB appoints a new General Manager (MSM)
- 02 Oct 2018
ORDS announces resignation of CEO (MSM)
- 12 Sep 2018
AACT announces resignation of CEO (MSM)
- 26 Aug 2018
OTEL announces financial results of Second Quarter of 2018 (MSM)
- 15 Aug 2018
VOES announces results of Board meeting (MSM)
- 07 Aug 2018
AAIT announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (MSM)
- 05 Aug 2018
PHPC distributes cash dividends (MSM)
- 02 Aug 2018
OIFC appoints a CEO (MSM)
- 02 Aug 2018
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
No Events
Latest Sector News
Date of listing Al Sagr Insurance's capital increase shares (MSM)
- 10 Jan 2013
MSM announces date to list capital increase shares of Dentistry Faculty (MSM)
- 10 Jan 2013
MSM announces capital increase of Omani Reinsurance Company (MSM)
- 19 Dec 2012
SAMA Communications raises capital (MSM)
- 12 Dec 2012
MSM delists Al-Ahlia Insurance (MSM)
- 03 Dec 2012
Listing Alizz Islamic Bank's shares at the "Parallel" (MSM)
- 02 Dec 2012
Listing Barka'a Sea Water Facilities Co. in MSM (MSM)
- 11 Oct 2012
MSM lists capital increase of Muscat Insurance (MSM)
- 27 Aug 2012
MSM cancels brokerage activity of Rasmalah Investment Co. (MSM)
- 11 Dec 2011
MSM renames sectors and increases number of companies under indexes (MSM)
- 28 Jun 2011
