SIHC announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (MSM)
Date: 14 Oct 2018
Al Sharqia Inv. Holding announced its financial results for period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to OMR 530,827 against a Net Profit of OMR 631,026 for same period last year.
15 Oct 2018      0.090     -0.003
