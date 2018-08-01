P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

PHPC distributes cash dividends (MSM)
Date: 02 Aug 2018
Phoenix Power announced results of General meeting held on March 19, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 2.0 Baisas cash dividends per share to be paid using earnings retained according to financial statements of financial year ended on December 31, 2017.
