P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeMuscat HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
AJSS announces results of Board meeting (MSM)
Date: 29 Jul 2018
Al Jazeira Services announced results of Board meeting held on July 26, 2018. Board Members approved financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018.
More » Al Jazeira Services AJSS    30 Jul 2018      0.112     0.001
Advertisement
More News of AJSS
AJSS announces results of Board meeting (MSM) - 29 Jul 2018
AJSS holds a General meeting on March 27, 2016 (MSM) - 02 Mar 2016
AJSS holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 13, 2016 (MSM) - 29 Dec 2015
AJSS's BOD meeting resolutions (MSM) - 29 Nov 2015
AJSS's results of 9 months in 2015 (MSM) - 15 Oct 2015
AJSS deposits the un-received dividends (MSM) - 08 Oct 2015
AJSS's BOD meeting resolutions (MSM) - 21 Sep 2015
AJSS announces results of Board meeting (MSM) - 16 Sep 2015
AJSS holds its BOD meeting on September 15, 2015 (MSM) - 10 Sep 2015
AJSS's AGM resolutions (MSM) - 27 Mar 2013
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center