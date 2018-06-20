NSCI announces resignation of Board Members (MSM) Date: 19 Jul 2018 National Securities announced that the following Board Members resigned on July 18, 2018 for personal reasons:

Mr. Majid Bin Shamas Hmoud Al Battashi

Mr. Husam Sakit Al Jundi

Mr. Piyush Kanth Mahishwar

Mr. Sosant Suko Maran

