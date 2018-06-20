P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeMuscat HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
NSCI announces resignation of Board Members (MSM)
Date: 19 Jul 2018
National Securities announced that the following Board Members resigned on July 18, 2018 for personal reasons:
Mr. Majid Bin Shamas Hmoud Al Battashi
Mr. Husam Sakit Al Jundi
Mr.  Piyush Kanth Mahishwar
Mr. Sosant Suko Maran
More » National Securities NSCI    20 Jun 2018      0.040     0.000
Advertisement
More News of NSCI
NSCI holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (MSM) - 24 Jul 2018
NSCI announces resignation of Board Members (MSM) - 19 Jul 2018
NSCI's AGM and EGM resolutions (MSM) - 29 Jul 2013
NSCI's AGM resolutions (MSM) - 01 Jul 2013
NSCI calls for its AGM on June 30, 2013 (MSM) - 16 Jun 2013
NSCI calls for an Extraordinary General meeting on June 5, 2013 (MSM) - 22 May 2013
NSCI recommends a capital reduction (MSM) - 10 Dec 2012
NSCI announces results of six-month period ending September 30, 2012 (MSM) - 10 Oct 2012
Resignation of NSCI's board member (MSM) - 30 Sep 2012
NSCI calls for an Ordinary General meeting (MSM) - 06 Jun 2012
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center