HMCI announces results of Board meeting (MSM)
Date: 24 Jul 2018
Hotels Management Co. Int. announced results of Board meeting held on July 22, 2018. Board Members approved unaudited financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018 disclosing a net profit of OMR 1.905 Mill.
HMCI announces results of Board meeting (MSM) - 24 Jul 2018
HMCI announces results of Board meeting (MSM) - 19 Oct 2015
HMCI appoints a General Manager (MSM) - 23 Apr 2015
HMCI holds its AGM on March 15, 2015 (MSM) - 16 Feb 2015
HMCI's AGM resolutions (MSM) - 25 Mar 2014
HMCI holds a General meeting on March 24, 2014 (MSM) - 20 Feb 2014
HMCI approves financial results of year 2013 (MSM) - 10 Feb 2014
HMCI's results of period ended on Sep 30, 2013 (MSM) - 29 Oct 2013
HMCI's results of period ended on June 30, 2013 (MSM) - 18 Jul 2013
HMCI announces results of General Meeting (MSM) - 11 Mar 2013
More News
