Danah holds a Board meeting on February 11, 2019 (KSE)
Date: 10 Feb 2019
Dahah Al Safat Foodstuff Co. holds a Board meeting on February 11, 2019 to discuss reducing capital and distributing funds resulting from selling United Danah Fisheries Company.
More » Danah Al Safat Foodstuff Co. Danah    13 Feb 2019      38.50     0.40
More News of Danah
Danah holds a Board meeting on February 11, 2019 (KSE) - 10 Feb 2019
Danah announces revised Board list (KSE) - 31 Jan 2019
Danah holds a Board meeting on December 20, 2018 (KSE) - 18 Dec 2018
Danah holds a Board meeting on August 5, 2018 (KSE) - 02 Aug 2018
Danah holds an Extraordinary General meeting on August 6, 2018 (KSE) - 23 Jul 2018
Danah holds a Board meeting on July 15, 2018 (KSE) - 12 Jul 2018
Danah holds a Board meeting on June 14, 2018 (KSE) - 12 Jun 2018
Danah holds a Board meeting on May 27, 2018 (KSE) - 24 May 2018
Danah holds a General meeting on May 20, 2018 (KSE) - 25 Apr 2018
Danah announces resignation of two Board Members (KSE) - 08 Apr 2018
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
