Danah holds a Board meeting on February 11, 2019 (KSE)

KUWAIT
SAUDI
MUSCAT
QATAR
DUBAI
ABU DHABI
BAHRAIN
MARKET
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS
NEWS & CORP ACTIONS
COMPANY ANALYSIS
ASMA REPORTS
ASMA CHARTS
LAST CLOSING
Daily Market Overview
Daily Sector Closing Report
Daily Share Price Report
Daily Top Shares
Daily Pivot Analysis
Daily General Market Charts - Sector Analysis
LAST WEEK
Weekly Share Price Report
Weekly Top Shares
YEARLY
Yearly Gainers & Losers
LISTED COMPANIES
Listed Companies
LAST MONTH
Monthly Share Price Report
Monthly Top Shares
DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Daily Support & Resistance
Daily Chart Patterns Report
Daily Tech Indicators Changes Report
Daily Indicators Changes By Company
Daily Indicators Changes By Indicator
WEEKLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Weekly Support & Resistance
Weekly Chart Patterns
MONTHLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Monthly Support & Resistance
ARCHIVES
Technical Analysis Archives
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarterly Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Annual Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Archives
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
More Detailed Fundamental Analysis by Company
News
Latest News
Search Company News
Search Business & Economic News
Events Calendar
Today Events
Upcoming Events
Coporate Actions
Latest Corp Actions
Search Corp Actions
COMPANIES FULL INFO & ANALYSIS
Company Profile
Daily Summary
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Annual Financial (Charts)
Annual Financial Summary
Quarterly Financial (Charts)
Quarterly Financial Summary
Latest News
Major Shareholders
Corporate Affiliates / Subsidiaries
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Price Gain & Loss Table
Peer Comparison
P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)
Daily P/E
Weekly P/E
Dividends (Tables)
Latest Dividends
Archives
Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)
Latest Yearly
Archive
Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)
Quarterly
Annual
Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)
Daily
Annual
Price to Book Value (Tables)
Daily
Quarterly
Annual
Interactive Charts
Standard Charts
Advanced Charts
Charts Gallery
Danah holds a Board meeting on February 11, 2019 (KSE)
Date: 10 Feb 2019
Dahah Al Safat Foodstuff Co. holds a Board meeting on February 11, 2019 to discuss reducing capital and distributing funds resulting from selling United Danah Fisheries Company.

Danah Al Safat Foodstuff Co. Danah
13 Feb 2019
38.50
0.40
More News of Danah
Danah holds a Board meeting on February 11, 2019 (KSE)
- 10 Feb 2019
Danah announces revised Board list (KSE)
- 31 Jan 2019
Danah holds a Board meeting on December 20, 2018 (KSE)
- 18 Dec 2018
Danah holds a Board meeting on August 5, 2018 (KSE)
- 02 Aug 2018
Danah holds an Extraordinary General meeting on August 6, 2018 (KSE)
- 23 Jul 2018
Danah holds a Board meeting on July 15, 2018 (KSE)
- 12 Jul 2018
Danah holds a Board meeting on June 14, 2018 (KSE)
- 12 Jun 2018
Danah holds a Board meeting on May 27, 2018 (KSE)
- 24 May 2018
Danah holds a General meeting on May 20, 2018 (KSE)
- 25 Apr 2018
Danah announces resignation of two Board Members (KSE)
- 08 Apr 2018

Latest Company News
Danah holds a Board meeting on February 11, 2019 (KSE)
- 10 Feb 2019
KPPC holds a Board meeting on February 11, 2109 (KSE)
- 10 Feb 2019
BURG announces resignation of Vice Chairman (KSE)
- 10 Feb 2019
KINS holds a Board meeting on February 13, 2019 (KSE)
- 10 Feb 2019
PCEM opens nomination for Board of Directors (KSE)
- 10 Feb 2019
ALMAL announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 07 Feb 2019
PCEM holds a Board meeting on February 14, 2019 (KSE)
- 07 Feb 2019
SRE holds a Board meeting on February 12, 2019 (KSE)
- 07 Feb 2019
IPG holds a General meeting on February 20, 2019 (KSE)
- 06 Feb 2019
SANAM holds a Board meeting on February 11, 2019 (KSE)
- 06 Feb 2019

Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events

Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
20 Feb
Independent Petroleum Group Co.
04 Mar
Kuwait and Middle East Fin. Inv. Co.
09 Mar
National Bank of Kuwait

Latest Sector News
Listing of shares of Al Manar Finance (KSE)
- 20 Dec 2018
Shares of Integrated in trade effective July 15, 2018 (KSE)
- 15 Jul 2018
Approval to list shares of Integrated Holding Company in KSE (KSE)
- 04 Jul 2018

