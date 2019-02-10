P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
KMEFIC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on March 4, 2019 (KSE)
Date: 06 Feb 2019
Kuwait and Middle East Fin. Inv. Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on March 4, 2019, to be postponed to March 5, 2019 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss amending Clause (4) of the Company Statute pertaining to "Purposes of the Company".
More » Kuwait and Middle East Fin. Inv. Co. KMEFIC    10 Feb 2019      47.20     -1.60
Advertisement
More News of KMEFIC
KMEFIC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on March 4, 2019 (KSE) - 06 Feb 2019
KMEFIC holds a Board meeting on November 1, 2018 (KSE) - 30 Oct 2018
KMEFIC holds a Board meeting on September 24, 2018 (KSE) - 23 Sep 2018
KMEFIC holds a Board meeting on August 8, 2018 (KSE) - 07 Aug 2018
KMEFIC holds a Board meeting on July 22, 2018 (KSE) - 19 Jul 2018
KMEFIC announces resignation of Chairman (KSE) - 27 Jun 2018
KMEFIC holds a General meeting on April 12, 2018 (KSE) - 25 Mar 2018
KMEFIC announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 12 Jun 2017
KMEFIC holds a General meeting on June 12, 2017 (KSE) - 24 May 2017
KMEFIC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 03 Jan 2017
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2019 Orient Consulting Center