KMEFIC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on March 4, 2019 (KSE) Date: 06 Feb 2019 Kuwait and Middle East Fin. Inv. Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on March 4, 2019, to be postponed to March 5, 2019 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss amending Clause (4) of the Company Statute pertaining to "Purposes of the Company".