IPG announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 04 Feb 2019
Independent Petroleum Group Co. announced results of Board meeting held on February 4, 2019. Board Members approved financial results of 2018 and recommended the distribution of 30 Fils cash dividends per share.
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
