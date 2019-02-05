P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
NBK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 9, 2019 (KSE)
Date: 03 Feb 2019
National Bank of Kuwait holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 9, 2019 to discuss recommendation to distribute 35 Fils cash dividends per share as well as 5 grant shares for each 100 shares. Capital shall be increased and Articles of Incorporation as well as Company Statute shall be amended accordingly. Shareholders shall also elect Board Members for next 3-year round.
More » National Bank of Kuwait NBK    05 Feb 2019      864.00     4.00
Advertisement
More News of NBK
NBK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 9, 2019 (KSE) - 03 Feb 2019
NBK opens nomination for Board of Directors (KSE) - 25 Nov 2018
NBK commences dividend distribution effective April 2, 2018 (KSE) - 25 Mar 2018
NBK announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 11 Mar 2018
NBK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 10, 2018 (KSE) - 20 Feb 2018
NBK obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 28 Nov 2017
NBK announces results of First Half of 2017 (KSE) - 11 Jul 2017
NBK commences grant shares distribution effective March 28, 2017 (KSE) - 21 Mar 2017
NBK announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 12 Mar 2017
NBK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 11, 2017 (KSE) - 20 Feb 2017
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2019 Orient Consulting Center