NBK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 9, 2019 (KSE) Date: 03 Feb 2019 National Bank of Kuwait holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 9, 2019 to discuss recommendation to distribute 35 Fils cash dividends per share as well as 5 grant shares for each 100 shares. Capital shall be increased and Articles of Incorporation as well as Company Statute shall be amended accordingly. Shareholders shall also elect Board Members for next 3-year round.