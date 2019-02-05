P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

UNICAP announces resignation of Chairman (KSE)
Date: 03 Feb 2019
UniCap Investment and Finance announced resignation of Chairman Mr Nawwaf Abdullah Al Fassaf effective February 3, 2019. Board of Directors will meet to discuss same.
UniCap Investment and Finance UNICAP    05 Feb 2019      79.50     0.20
More News of UNICAP
UNICAP announces resignation of Chairman (KSE) - 03 Feb 2019
UNICAP announces resignation of a Board Member (KSE) - 28 Nov 2018
UNICAP announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 08 Oct 2017
UNICAP holds a General meeting on October 8, 2017 (KSE) - 20 Sep 2017
UNICAP announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 13 Aug 2017
UNICAP holds an Extraordinary General meeting on August 10, 2017 (KSE) - 10 Aug 2017
UNICAP announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 16 Jul 2017
UNICAP holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on July 16, 2017 (KSE) - 05 Jun 2017
ISKAN changes name to UNICAP Investment (KSE) - 01 Dec 2016
ISKAN's new BOD (KSE) - 06 Jun 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
