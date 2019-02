Danah announces revised Board list (KSE) Date: 31 Jan 2019 Danah Al Safat Foodstuff Co. announced resignation of Chairman Mr Malek Maher Maerefi effective January 30, 2019. Board of Directors was re-formed as follows:

Mr Saheb Khaga - Chairman

Mr Meshaal Muhammad Al Fassam - Deputy Chairman

Mr Hashem Abdul Meguid Zalzalah - Member

Dr Hisham Abdul Samad Al Saleh - Member