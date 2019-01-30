P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

COAST opens nomination for Board of Directors (KSE)
Date: 28 Jan 2019
Coast Investment and Development Company opened nomination for next 3-year round of Board of Directors. Applications are accepted during the period from February 3, 2019 till February 17, 2019.
More » Coast Investment and Development Company COAST    30 Jan 2019      35.90     0.30
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
