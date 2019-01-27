ABOUT US - Consulting Services
INJAZZAT holds a Board meeting on January 28, 2019 (KSE)
Date: 27 Jan 2019
Injazzat Real Estate Development Company holds a Board meeting on January 28, 2019 to discuss financial results of year ended December 31, 2018.
Injazzat Real Estate Developement Company INJAZZAT
27 Jan 2019
82.90
2.90
More News of INJAZZAT
INJAZZAT holds a Board meeting on January 28, 2019 (KSE)
- 27 Jan 2019
INJAZZAT holds a Board meeting on October 28, 2018 (KSE)
- 25 Oct 2018
INJAZZAT obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
- 14 Aug 2018
INJAZZAT holds a Board meeting on August 1, 2018 (KSE)
- 30 Jul 2018
INJAZZAT announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 20 Mar 2018
INJAZZAT holds a Board meeting on January 30, 2018 (KSE)
- 28 Jan 2018
INJAZZAT divests a real estate project (KSE)
- 28 Sep 2017
INJAZZAT commences dividend distribution effective April 13, 2017 (KSE)
- 13 Apr 2017
INJAZZAT holds a General meeting on April 2, 2017 (KSE)
- 20 Mar 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for INJAZZAT (KSE)
- 26 Oct 2016
Latest Company News
INJAZZAT holds a Board meeting on January 28, 2019 (KSE)
- 27 Jan 2019
ALQURAIN holds a Board meeting on January 30, 2019 (KSE)
- 27 Jan 2019
TAHSSILAT holds a Board meeting on January 29, 2019 (KSE)
- 27 Jan 2019
MABANEE holds a Board meeting on January 29, 2019 (KSE)
- 24 Jan 2019
KGL obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
- 24 Jan 2019
HUMANSOFT holds a Board meeting on January 29, 2019 (KSE)
- 24 Jan 2019
OSOUL obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
- 24 Jan 2019
COAST announces resignation of a number of Board Members (KSE)
- 22 Jan 2019
AQAR holds a Board meeting on January 24, 2019 (KSE)
- 22 Jan 2019
ARKAN holds a General meeting on February 4, 2019 (KSE)
- 21 Jan 2019
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
31 Jan
Mushrif Trading and Contracting Co.
04 Feb
Arkan Al-Kuwait Real Estate Co
Latest Sector News
Listing of shares of Al Manar Finance (KSE)
- 20 Dec 2018
Shares of Integrated in trade effective July 15, 2018 (KSE)
- 15 Jul 2018
Approval to list shares of Integrated Holding Company in KSE (KSE)
- 04 Jul 2018
