KGL obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 24 Jan 2019
Kuwait & Gulf Link Transport Co. announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on January 21, 2019, its request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
More » Kuwait & Gulf Link Transport Co. KGL    24 Jan 2019      93.00     0.10
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
