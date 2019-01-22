COAST announces resignation of a number of Board Members (KSE) Date: 22 Jan 2019 Coast Investment and Development Company announced resignation of Board Members Mr Anwar Jassem Al Kharafi, Mr Hamed Youssef Al Badr, Mr Badr Muhammad Al Qattan and Mr Mussaed Khalifa Al Kharafi. Board of Directors shall consider said resignations in a coming meeting.