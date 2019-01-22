P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
COAST announces resignation of a number of Board Members (KSE)
Date: 22 Jan 2019
Coast Investment and Development Company announced resignation of Board Members Mr Anwar Jassem Al Kharafi, Mr Hamed Youssef Al Badr, Mr Badr Muhammad Al Qattan and Mr Mussaed Khalifa Al Kharafi. Board of Directors shall consider said resignations in a coming meeting.
More » Coast Investment and Development Company COAST    22 Jan 2019      34.50     -0.50
Advertisement
More News of COAST
COAST announces resignation of a number of Board Members (KSE) - 22 Jan 2019
COAST holds a Board meeting on November 1, 2018 (KSE) - 30 Oct 2018
COAST obtains approval to sell Treasury Shares (KSE) - 16 Aug 2018
COAST holds a Board meeting on July 31, 2018 (KSE) - 26 Jul 2018
COAST holds a General meeting on May 7, 2018 (KSE) - 16 Apr 2018
COAST holds a Board meeting on March 19, 2018 (KSE) - 18 Mar 2018
COAST announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 14 Dec 2017
COAST holds a General meeting on December 14, 2017 (KSE) - 27 Nov 2017
COAST holds a Board meeting on October 30, 2017 (KSE) - 29 Oct 2017
COAST opens nomination for Board of Directors (KSE) - 19 Oct 2017
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2019 Orient Consulting Center