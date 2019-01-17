P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

INOVEST appoints a CEO (KSE)
Date: 17 Jan 2019
INOVEST appointed Mr Yasser Hamad Al Jar as Chief Executive Officer.
More » INOVEST INOVEST    17 Jan 2019      87.50     -0.20
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
