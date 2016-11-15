MTCC holds a General meeting on January 31, 2019 (KSE)

ABOUT US - Consulting Services
SITEMAP
ADVERTISE
CONTACT US
FEEDBACK
LOG IN
SIGN UP
HOME
KUWAIT
SAUDI
MUSCAT
QATAR
DUBAI
ABU DHABI
BAHRAIN
Arabic عربي
MARKET
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS
NEWS & CORP ACTIONS
COMPANY ANALYSIS
ASMA REPORTS
ASMA CHARTS
LAST CLOSING
Daily Market Overview
Daily Sector Closing Report
Daily Share Price Report
Daily Top Shares
Daily Pivot Analysis
Daily General Market Charts - Sector Analysis
LAST WEEK
Weekly Share Price Report
Weekly Top Shares
YEARLY
Yearly Gainers & Losers
LISTED COMPANIES
Listed Companies
LAST MONTH
Monthly Share Price Report
Monthly Top Shares
DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Daily Support & Resistance
Daily Chart Patterns Report
Daily Tech Indicators Changes Report
Daily Indicators Changes By Company
Daily Indicators Changes By Indicator
WEEKLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Weekly Support & Resistance
Weekly Chart Patterns
MONTHLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Monthly Support & Resistance
ARCHIVES
Technical Analysis Archives
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarterly Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Annual Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Archives
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
More Detailed Fundamental Analysis by Company
News
Latest News
Search Company News
Search Business & Economic News
Events Calendar
Today Events
Upcoming Events
Coporate Actions
Latest Corp Actions
Search Corp Actions
COMPANIES FULL INFO & ANALYSIS
Company Profile
Daily Summary
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Annual Financial (Charts)
Annual Financial Summary
Quarterly Financial (Charts)
Quarterly Financial Summary
Latest News
Major Shareholders
Corporate Affiliates / Subsidiaries
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Price Gain & Loss Table
Peer Comparison
P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)
Daily P/E
Weekly P/E
Dividends (Tables)
Latest Dividends
Archives
Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)
Latest Yearly
Archive
Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)
Quarterly
Annual
Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)
Daily
Annual
Price to Book Value (Tables)
Daily
Quarterly
Annual
Interactive Charts
Standard Charts
Advanced Charts
Charts Gallery
Advertisement
Home
Market
LAST CLOSING
Daily Market Overview
Daily Sector Closing Report
Daily Share Price Report
Daily Top Shares
Daily Pivot Analysis
Daily General Market Charts - Sector Analysis
LAST WEEK
Weekly Share Price Report
Weekly Top Shares
LAST MONTH
Monthly Share Price Report
Monthly Top Shares
YEARLY
Yearly Gainers & Losers
Technical Analysis
DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Daily Support & Resistance
Daily Chart Patterns Report
Daily Tech Indicators Changes Report
Daily Indicators Changes By Company
Daily Indicators Changes By Indicator
WEEKLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Weekly Support & Resistance
Weekly Chart Patterns
MONTHLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Monthly Support & Resistance
Monthly Chart Patterns
ARCHIVES
Technical Analysis Archives
Fundamental Analysis
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarterly Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Annual Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Archives
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
More Detailed Fundamental Analysis by Company
News
News
Latest News
Search Company News
Search Business & Economic News
Events Calendar
Events Calendar
Today Events
Upcoming Events
Coporate Actions
Coporate Actions
Latest Corp Actions
Search Corp Actions
Company Analysis
COMPANIES FULL INFO & ANALYSIS
Company Profile
Daily Summary
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Annual Financial (Charts)
Annual Financial Summary
Quarterly Financial (Charts)
Quarterly Financial Summary
Latest News
Major Shareholders
Corporate Affiliates / Subsidiaries
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Price Gain & Loss Table
Peer Comparison
ASMA Reports
P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)
Daily P/E
Weekly P/E
Dividends (Tables)
Latest Dividends
Archives
Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)
Quarterly
Annual
Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)
Daily
Annual
Price to Book Value (Tables)
Daily
Quarterly
Annual
Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)
Latest Yearly
Archive
Historical Price Quotes
Historical Price Quotation Report
Asma Charts
Asma Charts
Standard Charts
Advanced Charts
Charts Gallery
Listed Companies
Advertise on Website
Sitemap
Website Demo
Send Feedback
MTCC holds a General meeting on January 31, 2019 (KSE)
Date: 14 Jan 2019
Mushrif Trading and Contracting Co. holds a General meeting on January 31, 2019 to discuss election of Board Members for next 3-year round and appointment of new auditors to replace current ones.
More »
Mushrif Trading and Contracting Co. MTCC
15 Nov 2016
56.00
-1.00
Advertisement
More News of MTCC
MTCC holds a General meeting on January 31, 2019 (KSE)
- 14 Jan 2019
MTCC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
- 31 Oct 2017
MTCC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on October 30, 2017 (KSE)
- 22 Oct 2017
MTCC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on October 22, 2017 (KSE)
- 28 Sep 2017
MTCC's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE)
- 16 Aug 2016
MTCC announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 22 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for MTCC (KSE)
- 17 May 2016
MTCC holds its AGM on May 19, 2016 (KSE)
- 16 May 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for MTCC (KSE)
- 03 Apr 2016
MTCC signs a KWD 13.9 Mill tender (KSE)
- 25 Jan 2016
» More News
Latest Company News
MTCC holds a General meeting on January 31, 2019 (KSE)
- 14 Jan 2019
CLEANING obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
- 14 Jan 2019
MABANEE obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
- 14 Jan 2019
ACICO obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
- 14 Jan 2019
EDU holds a Board meeting on January 14, 2019 (KSE)
- 13 Jan 2019
ALAMAN holds a Board meeting on January 14, 2019 (KSE)
- 13 Jan 2019
EDU holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on January 24, 2019 (KSE)
- 10 Jan 2019
BIIHC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
- 10 Jan 2019
BPCC in the process of acquiring stake in Kuwait Foundry (KSE)
- 09 Jan 2019
IFA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
- 07 Jan 2019
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
16 Jan
Al Kout Industrial Projects Co.
24 Jan
Educational Holding Group
31 Jan
Mushrif Trading and Contracting Co.
View All »
Latest Sector News
Listing of shares of Al Manar Finance (KSE)
- 20 Dec 2018
Shares of Integrated in trade effective July 15, 2018 (KSE)
- 15 Jul 2018
Approval to list shares of Integrated Holding Company in KSE (KSE)
- 04 Jul 2018
» More News
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Home
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Your Feedback
|
Advertise with us
|
Sitemap
|
Disclaimer
|
Terms & Conditions
Mobile Web Site
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2019 Orient Consulting Center