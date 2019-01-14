P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

CLEANING obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 14 Jan 2019
National Cleaning Company announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on January 10, 2019, its request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
More » National Cleaning Company CLEANING    14 Jan 2019      57.00     -1.00
More News of CLEANING
CLEANING announces revised Boad list (KSE) - 02 Jan 2019
CLEANING holds a General meeting on December 18, 2018 (KSE) - 29 Nov 2018
CLEANING holds a Board meeting on November 14, 2018 (KSE) - 11 Nov 2018
CLEANING announces resignation of Chairman (KSE) - 01 Nov 2018
CLEANING announces resignation of Chairman (KSE) - 29 Oct 2018
CLEANING holds a Board meeting on August 14, 2018 (KSE) - 09 Aug 2018
CLEANING announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 09 May 2018
CLEANING holds a General meeting on May 9, 2018 (KSE) - 17 Apr 2018
CLEANING holds a Board meeting on March 29, 2018 (KSE) - 25 Mar 2018
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
