ACICO obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 14 Jan 2019
ACICO Industries Co announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on January 13, 2019, its request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
