BIIHC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 10 Jan 2019
Boubyan International Industries Holding Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on January 10, 2019. Shareholders approved the following:
- Change name of the company to become Warba Capital Holding 
- Reduce Authorized, Issued and Paid-up Capital from KD 15 Mill to KD 7.2 Mill to write-off Accumulated Losses as of financial year ended July 31, 2018
- Increase Authorized Capital from KD 7.2 Mill to KD 15 Mill
- Amend Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation as well as Clause (5) of the Company Statute accordingly.
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
