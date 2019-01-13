BIIHC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 10 Jan 2019 Boubyan International Industries Holding Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on January 10, 2019. Shareholders approved the following:

- Change name of the company to become Warba Capital Holding

- Reduce Authorized, Issued and Paid-up Capital from KD 15 Mill to KD 7.2 Mill to write-off Accumulated Losses as of financial year ended July 31, 2018

- Increase Authorized Capital from KD 7.2 Mill to KD 15 Mill

- Amend Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation as well as Clause (5) of the Company Statute accordingly.