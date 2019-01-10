P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

BPCC in the process of acquiring stake in Kuwait Foundry (KSE)
Date: 09 Jan 2019
Boubyan Petrochemicals Co. signed agreement with Al Kheir National Stock and Real Estate Co. to acquire part of stake in Kuwait Foundry Company amounting to 31,437,492 shares representing 20.43% at 210 Fils per share.
