IFAHR obtains approval to sell 27.218 Mill treasury share (KSE)
Date: 03 Jan 2019
IFA Hotels and Resorts Co. announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on January 3, 2019, its request to sell 27,218,260 treasury share for a period of six months commencing date of approval.
More News of IFAHR
IFAHR appoints a Board Member (KSE) - 19 Nov 2018
IFAHR announces resignation of a Board Member (KSE) - 04 Oct 2018
IFAHR holds a Board meeting on August 14, 2018 (KSE) - 09 Aug 2018
IFAHR appoints a Board Member (KSE) - 01 Jul 2018
IFAHR holds a General meeting on May 29, 2018 (KSE) - 17 May 2018
IFAHR obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 19 Dec 2017
IFAHR holds a Board meeting on November 15, 2017 (KSE) - 13 Nov 2017
IFAHR announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 18 Jul 2017
IFAHR holds a General meeting on July 18, 2017 (KSE) - 04 Jul 2017
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
