MUBARRAD obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 03 Jan 2019
Mubarrad Transport Co. announced that Capital Markets Authority approved its request to renew permit granted to buy back or sell up to 10% of own share for an additional period of 6 months commencing December 31, 2018.
Mubarrad Transport Co. MUBARRAD    03 Jan 2019      71.00     0.00
More News of MUBARRAD
MUBARRAD holds a Board meeting on November 7, 2018 (KSE) - 04 Nov 2018
MUBARRAD holds a Board meeting on July 31, 2018 (KSE) - 26 Jul 2018
MUBARRAD announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 22 Apr 2018
MUBARRAD holds a General meeting on April 22, 2018 (KSE) - 29 Mar 2018
MUBARRAD holds a Board meeting on March 1, 2018 (KSE) - 22 Feb 2018
MUBARRAD announces name change effective December 7, 2017 (KSE) - 06 Dec 2017
MUBARRAD announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 22 Nov 2017
MUBARRAD holds an Extraordinary General meeting on November 22, 2017 (KSE) - 09 Nov 2017
MUBARRAD postpones Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 08 Nov 2017
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
