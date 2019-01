CLEANING announces revised Boad list (KSE) Date: 02 Jan 2019 National Cleaning Company announced formation of Board of Directors as follows:

Meshal Abdullah Abdulaziz ALmusaad - Chairman

Muhsen Mohmmed Boshehri - Vice Chairman

Abdulaziz Mohamed ALosaimi - Member

Shahad Saeed Ismaeil Dashti - Member

Salem Ali Hassan Ismail - Member