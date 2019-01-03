P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ALAFCO announces formation of Board of Directors and appointment of a CEO (KSE)
Date: 02 Jan 2019
ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance accepted resignation of Chief Executive Officer Mr Ahmad Abdullah Al Zein who was solely nominated as Chairman. Mr Adel Ahmad Al Banwan was appointed in replacement effective January 2, 2019. Board of Directors was formed as follows:
Mr Ahmad Abdullah Al Banwan - Chairman
Mr Barrak Abdul Mohsen Al Sobeih - Deputy Chairman
Mr Abdul Wahhab Eissa Al Rushood - Member
Mr Muhammad Al Lamadani - Member
Mr Paul Quigely - Member
Mr Mashari Moustafa Al Jadimi - Member
Mr Fahd Abdul Raziq Al Nusef - Member
