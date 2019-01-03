ALAFCO announces formation of Board of Directors and appointment of a CEO (KSE) Date: 02 Jan 2019 ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance accepted resignation of Chief Executive Officer Mr Ahmad Abdullah Al Zein who was solely nominated as Chairman. Mr Adel Ahmad Al Banwan was appointed in replacement effective January 2, 2019. Board of Directors was formed as follows:

Mr Ahmad Abdullah Al Banwan - Chairman

Mr Barrak Abdul Mohsen Al Sobeih - Deputy Chairman

Mr Abdul Wahhab Eissa Al Rushood - Member

Mr Muhammad Al Lamadani - Member

Mr Paul Quigely - Member

Mr Mashari Moustafa Al Jadimi - Member

Mr Fahd Abdul Raziq Al Nusef - Member

