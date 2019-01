ALAFCO announces results of General meeting (KSE) Date: 02 Jan 2019 ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance announced results of General meeting held on January 2, 2019. Shareholders approved the distribution of 10 Fils cash dividends per share over registered shareholders as of January 24, 2019. Distribution is scheduled on January 30, 2019. Shareholders also elected Board Members for next 3-year round.