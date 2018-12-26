ABOUT US - Consulting Services
BPCC in the process of acquiring stake of Awqaf in Eyas (KSE)
Date: 24 Dec 2018
Boubyan Petrochemicals Co. offered to acquire full stake of Awqaf Affairs Council in Eyas Academic Education amounting to 10% of capital. Price shall be determined and deal shall be effected in a public auction.
Boubyan Petrochemicals Co. BPCC
26 Dec 2018
999.00
-2.00
More News of BPCC
BPCC in the process of acquiring stake of Awqaf in Eyas (KSE)
- 24 Dec 2018
BPCC holds a Board meeting on December 13, 2018 (KSE)
- 12 Dec 2018
BPCC finalizes the acquisition of AlKout (KSE)
- 30 Oct 2018
BPCC holds a Board meeting on September 13, 2018 (KSE)
- 12 Sep 2018
BPCC announces details of offer to acquire Al Kout shares (KSE)
- 28 Aug 2018
BPC announces retirement of General Manager (KSE)
- 08 Jul 2018
BPCC acquires 20.6% stake of EYAS shares at KD 15.2 Mill (KSE)
- 29 May 2018
BPCC holds a General meeting on June 6, 2018 (KSE)
- 20 May 2018
BPCC holds a Board meeting on March 14, 2018 (KSE)
- 13 Mar 2018
BPCC obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
- 07 Jan 2018
Latest Company News
IFA postpones Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
- 25 Dec 2018
ITHMR holds a Board meeting on February 13, 2019 (KSE)
- 25 Dec 2018
AUB holds a Board meeting on February 19, 2019 (KSE)
- 25 Dec 2018
KFOUC holds a Board meeting on December 30, 2018 (KSE)
- 25 Dec 2018
BPCC in the process of acquiring stake of Awqaf in Eyas (KSE)
- 24 Dec 2018
CABLETV holds a Board meeting on December 25, 2018 (KSE)
- 23 Dec 2018
CBK announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 20 Dec 2018
ATC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
- 20 Dec 2018
MUNSHAAT secures KD 45 Mill credit facilities (KSE)
- 19 Dec 2018
EKHOLDING announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
- 18 Dec 2018
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
27 Dec
Boubyan International Industries Holding Company
02 Jan
ALAFCO Aviation Lease And Finance
Latest Sector News
Listing of shares of Al Manar Finance (KSE)
- 20 Dec 2018
Shares of Integrated in trade effective July 15, 2018 (KSE)
- 15 Jul 2018
Approval to list shares of Integrated Holding Company in KSE (KSE)
- 04 Jul 2018
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
