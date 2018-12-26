P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

BPCC in the process of acquiring stake of Awqaf in Eyas (KSE)
Date: 24 Dec 2018
Boubyan Petrochemicals Co. offered to acquire full stake of Awqaf Affairs Council in Eyas Academic Education amounting to 10% of capital. Price shall be determined and deal shall be effected in a public auction.
More » Boubyan Petrochemicals Co. BPCC    26 Dec 2018      999.00     -2.00
More News of BPCC
BPCC holds a Board meeting on December 13, 2018 (KSE) - 12 Dec 2018
BPCC finalizes the acquisition of AlKout (KSE) - 30 Oct 2018
BPCC holds a Board meeting on September 13, 2018 (KSE) - 12 Sep 2018
BPCC announces details of offer to acquire Al Kout shares (KSE) - 28 Aug 2018
BPC announces retirement of General Manager (KSE) - 08 Jul 2018
BPCC acquires 20.6% stake of EYAS shares at KD 15.2 Mill (KSE) - 29 May 2018
BPCC holds a General meeting on June 6, 2018 (KSE) - 20 May 2018
BPCC holds a Board meeting on March 14, 2018 (KSE) - 13 Mar 2018
BPCC obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 07 Jan 2018
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
