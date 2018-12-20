P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
CBK announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 20 Dec 2018
Commercial Bank of Kuwait announced results of General meeting held on December 19, 2018. Shareholders approved that balance sheet should not include any bad debts. Shareholders also approved to
More » Commercial Bank of Kuwait CBK    20 Dec 2018      520.00     20.00
Advertisement
More News of CBK
CBK announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 20 Dec 2018
CBK holds a General meeting on December 19, 2018 (KSE) - 05 Dec 2018
CBK announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 01 Apr 2018
CBK announces Board formation (KSE) - 01 Apr 2018
CBK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 31, 2018 (KSE) - 15 Mar 2018
CBK opens nomination for Board of Directors (KSE) - 17 Dec 2017
CBK obtain approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 15 Nov 2017
CBK commences grant share distribution effective April 25, 2017 (KSE) - 19 Apr 2017
CBK announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 02 Apr 2017
CBK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 1, 2017 (KSE) - 19 Mar 2017
» More News
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center