MUNSHAAT secures KD 45 Mill credit facilities (KSE) Date: 19 Dec 2018 Munshaat Real Estate Projects Co signed a KD 45 Mill a credit facility agreement with a local bank. Agreement is secured by a number of owned projects. KD 21 Mill shall be allocated to settle a number of dues, while the remaining KD 24 Mill shall be used to settle liabilities to other parties.