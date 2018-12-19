P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
MUNSHAAT secures KD 45 Mill credit facilities (KSE)
Date: 19 Dec 2018
Munshaat Real Estate Projects Co signed a KD 45 Mill a credit facility agreement with a local bank. Agreement is secured by a number of owned projects. KD 21 Mill shall be allocated to settle a number of dues, while the remaining KD 24 Mill shall be used to settle liabilities to other parties.
More » Munshaat Real Estate projects Co MUNSHAAT    19 Dec 2018      102.00     1.00
Advertisement
More News of MUNSHAAT
MUNSHAAT secures KD 45 Mill credit facilities (KSE) - 19 Dec 2018
MUNSHAAT announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 22 Oct 2018
MUNSHAAT announces Board list (KSE) - 25 Sep 2018
MUNSHAAT announces Board changes (KSE) - 19 Sep 2018
MUNSHAAT holds a Board meeting on August 9, 2018 (KSE) - 07 Aug 2018
MUNSHAAT announces Board changes (KSE) - 09 Jul 2018
MUNSHAAT announces Board changes (KSE) - 03 Jul 2018
MUNSHAAT holds a Board meeting on May 7, 2018 (KSE) - 06 May 2018
MUNSHAAT announces revised Board list (KSE) - 28 Mar 2018
MUNSHAAT announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 27 Mar 2018
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center