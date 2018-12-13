FACIL opens nomination for Board of Directors (KSE)

ABOUT US - Consulting Services
KUWAIT
SAUDI
MUSCAT
QATAR
DUBAI
ABU DHABI
BAHRAIN
MARKET
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS
NEWS & CORP ACTIONS
COMPANY ANALYSIS
ASMA REPORTS
ASMA CHARTS
LAST CLOSING
Daily Market Overview
Daily Sector Closing Report
Daily Share Price Report
Daily Top Shares
Daily Pivot Analysis
Daily General Market Charts - Sector Analysis
LAST WEEK
Weekly Share Price Report
Weekly Top Shares
YEARLY
Yearly Gainers & Losers
LISTED COMPANIES
Listed Companies
LAST MONTH
Monthly Share Price Report
Monthly Top Shares
DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Daily Support & Resistance
Daily Chart Patterns Report
Daily Tech Indicators Changes Report
Daily Indicators Changes By Company
Daily Indicators Changes By Indicator
WEEKLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Weekly Support & Resistance
Weekly Chart Patterns
MONTHLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Monthly Support & Resistance
ARCHIVES
Technical Analysis Archives
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarterly Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Annual Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Archives
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
More Detailed Fundamental Analysis by Company
News
Latest News
Search Company News
Search Business & Economic News
Events Calendar
Today Events
Upcoming Events
Coporate Actions
Latest Corp Actions
Search Corp Actions
COMPANIES FULL INFO & ANALYSIS
Company Profile
Daily Summary
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Annual Financial (Charts)
Annual Financial Summary
Quarterly Financial (Charts)
Quarterly Financial Summary
Latest News
Major Shareholders
Corporate Affiliates / Subsidiaries
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Price Gain & Loss Table
Peer Comparison
P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)
Daily P/E
Weekly P/E
Dividends (Tables)
Latest Dividends
Archives
Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)
Latest Yearly
Archive
Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)
Quarterly
Annual
Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)
Daily
Annual
Price to Book Value (Tables)
Daily
Quarterly
Annual
Interactive Charts
Standard Charts
Advanced Charts
Charts Gallery
FACIL opens nomination for Board of Directors (KSE)
Date: 16 Dec 2018
Commercial Facilities Company opened nomination for next round of Board of Directors (2019/2022). Applications are accepted during the period from December 16, 2018 till December 31, 2018.
Commercial Facilities Company FACIL
13 Dec 2018
173.00
-4.00
More News of FACIL
FACIL opens nomination for Board of Directors (KSE)
- 16 Dec 2018
FACIL holds a Board meeting on October 29, 2018 (KSE)
- 23 Oct 2018
FACIL holds a Board meeting on May 8, 2018 (KSE)
- 07 May 2018
FACIL announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 28 Mar 2018
FACIL holds a General meeting on March 28, 2018 (KSE)
- 11 Mar 2018
FACIL obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
- 19 Feb 2018
FACIL holds a Board meeting on February 7, 2018 (KSE)
- 04 Feb 2018
FACIL holds a Board meeting on October 29, 2017 (KSE)
- 26 Oct 2017
FACIL obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
- 28 Aug 2017
FACIL commences dividend distribution effective April 24, 2017 (KSE)
- 17 Apr 2017
Latest Company News
FACIL opens nomination for Board of Directors (KSE)
- 16 Dec 2018
ATC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on December 19, 2018 (KSE)
- 16 Dec 2018
GIH holds a Board meeting on December 16, 2018 (KSE)
- 13 Dec 2018
AMWAL announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 13 Dec 2018
REAM announces revised Board list (KSE)
- 13 Dec 2018
BIIHC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on December 27, 2018 (KSE)
- 13 Dec 2018
GIH announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
- 13 Dec 2018
BPCC holds a Board meeting on December 13, 2018 (KSE)
- 12 Dec 2018
AAYANRE obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
- 11 Dec 2018
OULAFUEL obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
- 10 Dec 2018
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
17 Dec
Egypt Kuwait Holding Co.
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
17 Dec
Egypt Kuwait Holding Co.
18 Dec
National Cleaning Company
19 Dec
Advanced Technology Company
24 Dec
International Financial Advisors
25 Dec
Al Kout Industrial Projects Co.
Latest Sector News
Shares of Integrated in trade effective July 15, 2018 (KSE)
- 15 Jul 2018
Approval to list shares of Integrated Holding Company in KSE (KSE)
- 04 Jul 2018
KSE announces that Safat Global is listed back effective November 7, 2017 (KSE)
- 06 Nov 2016
