REAM announces revised Board list (KSE) Date: 13 Dec 2018 Real Estate Asset Management Co announced that Board of Directors, during meeting held on December 12, 2018, re-formed Board of Directors as follows:

Mr. Fahad Abdulmohsen Al Marri - Chairman

Dr. Abdullatif Ahmad Al Senan - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Shlash Haif Al Hajraf - Member

Dr. Dherar Mohammad Al Humaidi- Member

Mrs. Nadia Ibrahim Al Saeed - Member