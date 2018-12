BIIHC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on December 27, 2018 (KSE) Date: 13 Dec 2018 Boubyan International Industries Holding Company holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on December 27, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss the following:

- Recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year ended July 31, 2018

- Change name of the company to become Warba Capital Holding Company

- Reduce capital from KD 15 Mill to KD 7.2 Mill to write off Accumulated Losses31, 2018

Articles of Incorporation as well as Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.