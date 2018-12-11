P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

BURG appoints a CEO (KSE)
Date: 09 Dec 2018
Burgan Bank announced that Central Bank of Kuwait approved, on December 3, 2018, the appointment of Mr. Raed Abdullah Al Haqhaq as Chief Executive Officer effective same day.
More » Burgan Bank BURG    11 Dec 2018      290.00     -3.00
More News of BURG
BURG appoints a CEO (KSE) - 09 Dec 2018
BURG opens nomination for Board of Directors (KSE) - 05 Dec 2018
BURG obtains an initial approval to issue bonds up to KD 150 Mill (KSE) - 03 Sep 2018
BURG commences dividend distribution effective April 25, 2018 (KSE) - 24 Apr 2018
BURG announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 29 Mar 2018
BURG holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 28, 2018 (KSE) - 08 Mar 2018
BURG obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 18 Feb 2018
BURG postpones grant share distribution from April 25 to April 30, 2017 (KSE) - 19 Apr 2017
BURG commences grant share distribution effective April 25, 2017 (KSE) - 18 Apr 2017
BURG commences dividend distribution effective April 6, 2017 (KSE) - 03 Apr 2017
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
