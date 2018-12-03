P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

CBK holds a General meeting on December 19, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 05 Dec 2018
Commercial Bank of Kuwait holds a General meeting on December 19, 2018 to discuss Bank policy with regards to provision for bad debts, calculation of goodwill and impact on the Bank's financial results.
More News of CBK
CBK announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 01 Apr 2018
CBK announces Board formation (KSE) - 01 Apr 2018
CBK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 31, 2018 (KSE) - 15 Mar 2018
CBK opens nomination for Board of Directors (KSE) - 17 Dec 2017
CBK obtain approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 15 Nov 2017
CBK commences grant share distribution effective April 25, 2017 (KSE) - 19 Apr 2017
CBK announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 02 Apr 2017
CBK holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 1, 2017 (KSE) - 19 Mar 2017
CBK announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 01 Feb 2017
