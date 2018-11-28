P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

NOOR announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 28 Nov 2018
Noor Financial Investment announced results of General meeting held on November 28, 2018. Shareholders elected Board Members for next 3-year round.
More » Noor Financial Investment NOOR    28 Nov 2018      60.40     -0.10
More News of NOOR
NOOR holds a General meeting on November 28, 2018 (KSE) - 08 Nov 2018
NOOR opens nomination for Board of Directors (KSE) - 02 Sep 2018
NOOR holds a Board meeting on August 14, 2018 (KSE) - 13 Aug 2018
NOOR announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 09 May 2018
NOOR holds a General meeting on May 9, 2018 (KSE) - 22 Apr 2018
NOOR announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 22 Jan 2018
NOOR holds a General meeting on January 22, 2018 (KSE) - 04 Jan 2018
NOOR holds a Board meeting on October 30, 2017 (KSE) - 29 Oct 2017
NOOR announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 29 May 2017
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
