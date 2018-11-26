P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SULTAN announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 26 Nov 2018
Sultan Center Food Products Co. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on November 26, 2018. Shareholders approved issuance of convertible bonds.
