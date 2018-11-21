P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
KCIN obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 20 Nov 2018
Kuwait National Cinema Company announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on November 18, 2018, its request buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
More » Kuwait National Cinema Company KCIN    21 Nov 2018      980.00     60.00
Advertisement
More News of KCIN
KCIN obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 20 Nov 2018
KCIN holds a Board meeting on October 31, 2018 (KSE) - 24 Oct 2018
KCIN holds a Board meeting on August 8, 2018 (KSE) - 01 Aug 2018
KCIN announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 27 Mar 2018
KCIN announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 27 Mar 2018
KCIN holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 27, 2018 (KSE) - 12 Mar 2018
KCIN obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 28 Nov 2017
KCIN holds a Board meeting on October 31, 2017 (KSE) - 22 Oct 2017
KCIN commences dividend distribution effective April 25, 2017 (KSE) - 20 Apr 2017
KCIN announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 18 Apr 2017
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center