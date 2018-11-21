P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

GIH holds an Extraordinary General meeting on December 5, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 19 Nov 2018
Gulf Investment House holds an Extraordinary General meeting on December 5, 2018, to be postponed to December 13, 2018 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss writting off KD 343,089 of Accumulated Losses using Legal Reserve. Capital shall also be reduced from KWD 16,420,244 to KWD 6,095,732 to write off remaining balance of Accumulated Losses being KWD 10,324,512. Capital shall then be increased from KWD 6,095,732 to KWD 40,649,566. Articles of Incorporation as well as Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
More » Gulf Investment House GIH    21 Nov 2018      19.20     -0.30
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
