P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
EXCH holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on December 31, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 18 Nov 2018
Kuwait Bahrain International Exchange Co holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on December 3, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2017 and elect Board Members for (2018/2020) round. Shareholders shall also discuss the voluntarily withdrawal from Kuwait Stock Exchange.
More » Kuwait Bahrain International Exchange Co EXCH    04 Feb 2018      86.40     14.40
Advertisement
More News of EXCH
EXCH holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on December 31, 2018 (KSE) - 18 Nov 2018
EXCH holds a Board meeting on August 15, 2018 (KSE) - 14 Aug 2018
EXCH announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 07 Jun 2018
EXCH holds a Board meeting on June 6, 2018 (KSE) - 05 Jun 2018
EXCH announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 03 Jul 2017
EXCH holds a General meeting on July 2, 2017 (KSE) - 19 Jun 2017
EXCH commences dividend distribution effective December 29, 2016 (KSE) - 25 Dec 2016
EXCH holds a General meeting on December 15, 2016 (KSE) - 01 Dec 2016
EXCH's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 08 Aug 2016
EXCH's results of 9 months of 2015 (KSE) - 04 Apr 2016
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center