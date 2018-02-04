EXCH holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on December 31, 2018 (KSE) Date: 18 Nov 2018 Kuwait Bahrain International Exchange Co holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on December 3, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2017 and elect Board Members for (2018/2020) round. Shareholders shall also discuss the voluntarily withdrawal from Kuwait Stock Exchange.