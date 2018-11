NRE announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 11 Nov 2018 National Real Estate Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on November 8, 2018. Shareholders approved to convert loan principal of Agility Investment Holding Co amounting to KD 31 Mill into 272,800,000 shares in the company's capital. Issued Capital was increased from KD 108,862,510 to KD 136,142,510 to be fully allocated in favor of Agility Investment.