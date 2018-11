WARBABANK announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 31 Oct 2018 Warba Bank announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on October 31, 2018. Shareholders approved to increase capital by 50% from 1 Billion shares to 1.5 Billion shares at 180 Fils per share including premium. Shares shall be offered for public subscription and shall be allocated to shareholders registered as of one day prior to calling up capital increase. Clause (7) of Articles of Incorporation and Clause (6) of the Bank Charter shall be amended accordingly.