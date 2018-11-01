BPCC finalizes the acquisition of AlKout (KSE) Date: 30 Oct 2018 Boubyan Petrochemicals Co. announced conclusion of procedures of the mandatory acquisition of Al Kout 7,246,406 shares representing 7.18% of Al Kout's capital at 766 Fils per share totalling KD 5,550,746. Deal raised Boubyan's stake to 53.70%.