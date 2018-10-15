P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

INJAZZAT holds a Board meeting on October 28, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 25 Oct 2018
Injazzat Real Estate Development Company holds a Board meeting on October 28, 2018 to discuss financial results of period ended September 30, 2018.
More News of INJAZZAT
INJAZZAT obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 14 Aug 2018
INJAZZAT holds a Board meeting on August 1, 2018 (KSE) - 30 Jul 2018
INJAZZAT announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 20 Mar 2018
INJAZZAT holds a Board meeting on January 30, 2018 (KSE) - 28 Jan 2018
INJAZZAT divests a real estate project (KSE) - 28 Sep 2017
INJAZZAT commences dividend distribution effective April 13, 2017 (KSE) - 13 Apr 2017
INJAZZAT holds a General meeting on April 2, 2017 (KSE) - 20 Mar 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for INJAZZAT (KSE) - 26 Oct 2016
INJAZZAT's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 01 Aug 2016
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
